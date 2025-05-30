Rantanen delivered an assist in a 6-3 Game 5 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Rantanen was all but invisible against the Oilers. After putting up 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 13 games in the first two rounds, Rantanen tallied just three assists, two of which were secondary, and 11 shots in five contests in the Western Conference Finals. In fact, 17 of his 22 playoff points came in just five games. When he's hot, he's an inferno. But the Stars needed more against the Oilers. Rantanen has plenty of time to show Dallas brass and fans that he can deliver excellence with consistency. He's inked to the end of the 2032-33 season on an eight-year, $96 million extension that kicks in this fall.