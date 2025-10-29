Rantanen logged an assist and fired two shots on goal in Tuesday's 1-0 shutout win against the Capitals.

Rantanen picked up a secondary helper on Tyler Seguin's game-winning goal during a power play in the second period. The tally brought Rantanen's point streak up to four games and he now totals 12 points through 10 games this year. After signing an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Stars following last year's trade deadline, the 29-year-old superstar has been proving he's worth the money with a great start to his first full season in Dallas. He has elite value in all fantasy formats.