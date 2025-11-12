Rantanen scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Rantanen forced a turnover at the Stars' blue line, broke down the ice, took a stretch pass from Jason Robertson and beat Linus Ullmark five-hole with a snap shot on a breakaway. The goal put the Stars on the scoresheet at 16:22 of the second period. Rantanen has nine goals, 14 assists and 48 shots in 17 games so far this season. He is tied with Toronto's William Nylander for sixth in NHL scoring and is on pace for a return to triple-digit production for the season.