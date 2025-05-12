Rantanen racked up a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3.

Rantanen is on an absolute tear -- he has scored or assisted on 15 of the Stars' last 16 goals. The all-world winger was held off the scoresheet in a shutout loss in Game 2, but over the last six games, Rantanen has amassed nine goals and eight helpers. He had two primary assists and helped stretch his team's lead to 4-2 in the final frame Sunday. The 28-year-old leads the NHL in postseason scoring with nine goals and 18 points over 10 outings.