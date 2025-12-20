Rantanen logged two assists in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Rantanen has a goal and five helpers over his last three games, all of which have been multi-point efforts. The 29-year-old had a hand in Thomas Harley's first-period tally and Jason Robertson's power-play goal in the second. Rantanen is up to 48 points (23 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 25 hits, 69 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 35 appearances. He's the Stars' leading scorer and ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in points through Friday's action.