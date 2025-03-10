Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Rantanen is up to three points over two games with the Stars after providing the finishing touch for this win. The 28-year-old saw 19:04 of ice time Sunday, down from 21:56 in his Dallas debut versus the Oilers on Saturday, which was likely a product of head coach Pete DeBoer spreading the minutes around late in this contest. Rantanen is now at 29 tallies, 73 points, 181 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 64 appearances between three teams this season. His time with the Stars is off to a smooth start, and fantasy managers should have no trouble keeping him in their lineups.