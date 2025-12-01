Rantanen notched three assists, including one on the power play, and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Rantanen has five helpers (three on the power play) over his last two games. The 29-year-old winger set up two of Wyatt Johnston's tallies and a Jamie Benn goal in this blowout win. Rantanen is up to 10 goals, 23 helpers, 18 power-play points, 66 shots on net, 19 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 25 appearances this season.