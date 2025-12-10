Rantanen had three assists, including two on the power play, and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Rantanen's point streak is up to seven games, and this was his third three-point effort in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old is up to 13 goals, 29 assists, 21 power-play points, 80 shots on net, 67 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 30 contests. He continues to offer a little grit to go with his elite offense, though he's more reliable for PIM than hits. Still, he's a lock for the vast majority of fantasy lineups on offense alone.