Rantanen scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Rantanen had a six-game point streak snapped Wednesday, but he bounced right back with his sixth multi-point effort in the last eight contests. Over that span, Rantanen has rattled off three goals and 11 assists. The winger is up to 16 goals, 40 helpers, 99 shots on net, 29 hits, 71 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 40 outings this season. After missing the 100-point mark while splitting time with three teams in 2024-25, Rantanen has found success and stability in his first half of his first full year with the Stars.