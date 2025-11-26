Stars' Mikko Rantanen: Eligible to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rantanen has served his one-game suspension and will be available to face the Kraken on Wednesday.
Rantanen was handed an automatic one-game ban after receiving game misconducts in two of his last three outings. In 22 appearances this year, the 29-year-old winger has registered at least a point in 18 of them, so fantasy managers should be capable of producing at a high level. Against the Kraken, Rantanen figures to slot into a first-line role while anchoring the No. 2 power-play unit.
