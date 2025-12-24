default-cbs-image
Rantanen delivered two assists Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The winger is on a five-game, nine-point streak that includes eight assists. Rantanen sits in the NHL's top three playmakers with 37 helpers, and his 51 points in 37 games put him on pace for a 113-point season. That would be a career mark for the 29-year-old.

