Rantanen scored a goal on two shots, distributed three assists and added three hits in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Rantanen has come alive with seven points over the last two games after beginning the series with just one assist in four contests. The 28-year-old winger was part of a big second period for the Stars, but the Avalanche responded in the third to take the win and force Game 7. Rantanen has added 20 shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across six playoff outings.