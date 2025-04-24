Rantanen logged an assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Rantanen snapped a three-game dry spell with the helper, but he's still gone seven contests without a goal. The winger was back in a top-line role Wednesday after failing to make much of an impact alongside Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn back on home ice in the first two playoff games. Rantanen has 11 shots on net, five hits, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across three playoff outings. He's getting his chances, so his luck should turn around eventually.