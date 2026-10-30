Rantanen recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and served two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.

Rantanen slid the primary pass on each of the Stars' goals Thursday, including Wyatt Johnston's power-play tally midway through the first period. The 20-year-old Rantanen is up to 10 assists, 16 points, a plus-6 rating, 25 shots on net and 13 hits across 13 appearances this season. He's provided elite-level fantasy production so far, and has been heating up with three multi-point outings over his last five games. Fantasy managers who used a high pick on him should expect Rantanen to get back to 90-point range, barring injury.