Rantanen agreed to an eight-year, $96 million contract extension with Dallas on Friday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Rantanen was acquired by Dallas from Carolina earlier in the day. It was the second time he had been dealt this season, but his new contract includes a full no-movement clause, so he won't need to worry about any additional trades for the foreseeable future. Rantanen has 27 goals and 70 points in 62 appearances in 2024-25. Although the 28-year-old might see some decline during the second half of his new contract, Rantanen should be one of the Stars' best forwards for years to come.