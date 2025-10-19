Rantanen scored a goal and took four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Rantanen found the back of the net at the 17:42 mark of the third period with a deflection, but his goal wasn't enough to mount a comeback for the Stars. This was Rantanen's third goal of the campaign, and the star forward has cracked the scoresheet in every game so far. Through five appearances, he's up to three goals, four assists, eight PIM, 16 shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots.