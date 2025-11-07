Stars' Mikko Rantanen: Keeps streak alive
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rantanen had a power-play goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.
Rantanen continues to make a huge impact for the Stars and extended his run to three straight games with multi-point performances. He's also cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last eight outings, tallying 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in that span.
