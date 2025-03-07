Rantanen has been acquired by Dallas from Carolina on Friday in exchange for Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks and two third-round selections, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Rantanen is also closing in on an eight-year extension with Dallas. The Hurricanes acquired the star winger from Colorado on Jan. 24, but it seems they weren't able to agree to a contract extension, so the Hurricanes ultimately elected to flip him to Dallas rather than risk losing him as an unrestricted free agent over the summer. Although Rantanen was limited to two goals and six points in 13 outings with the Hurricanes, he still has 27 goals and 70 points in 62 appearances overall this season, and he recorded over 40 goals and 100 points in each of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns. He should find success with Dallas, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him play alongside Jason Robertson at both even strength and on the power play.