Stars' Mikko Rantanen: Nets power-play marker
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rantanen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.
Rantanen's season-opening point streak is up to four games (two goals, four assists). He's earned three of those six points on the power play. The 28-year-old winger has been a major part of the Stars' strong performance on offense to begin the year, and he should continue to be a consistent contributor throughout the campaign. He's added 12 shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating.
