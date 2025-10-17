Rantanen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Rantanen's season-opening point streak is up to four games (two goals, four assists). He's earned three of those six points on the power play. The 28-year-old winger has been a major part of the Stars' strong performance on offense to begin the year, and he should continue to be a consistent contributor throughout the campaign. He's added 12 shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating.