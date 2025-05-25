Rantanen posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Rantanen's goal drought reached six games after this loss, and he has just three assists with 13 shots on net in that span. The winger is up to 21 points (nine goals, 12 helpers) in 16 playoff contests, but he hasn't been able to keep pace in the postseason scoring race, as Connor McDavid (22 points) has passed Rantanen while Leon Draisaitl (21 points) is tied for second place. Rantanen has added 45 shots on net, 13 hits, 20 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.