Rantanen logged two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Rantanen had gone two games without a point and also sat out one contest due to a suspension in that span. This was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 13 versus the Canadiens. The 29-year-old winger is up to 30 points (17 on the power play), 63 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 24 appearances. He probably won't stay atop the leaderboard for PIM, and he can't afford to deliver any more illegal hits, as the league will be watching closely for any mistake that could label him a repeat offender. Rantanen's offense should continue to be elite.