Rantanen tallied a power-play goal, distributed a power-play assist and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Rantanen picked up his pair of points on consecutive power plays midway through the second period. His power-play assist was his 50th helper of the year, which secured his fifth consecutive season with 50 assists or more. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has 21 goals, 71 points, 129 shots on net, 38 hits and 27 blocked shots through 55 games this season. Rantanen didn't miss a beat in his first game since sustaining a lower-body injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He should continue to provide elite-level fantasy production for the remainder of the regular season.