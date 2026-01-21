default-cbs-image
Rantanen (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Bruins, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Rantanen's absence will take a lot of scoring potential out of a lineup that's been struggling to fill the net lately. He has 19 goals and 63 points in 48 appearances this season. His next chance to play is Thursday in Columbus.

