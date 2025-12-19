Rantanen recorded two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

This was Rantanen's fourth multi-point effort in his last seven games. The winger is up to 46 points (14 goals, 32 helpers) on the year, including 22 power-play points. He's added 87 shots on net, 69 PIM, 25 hits and a minus-1 rating over 34 appearances. Rantanen's steady offense and all-around production make him a must-start fantasy winger.