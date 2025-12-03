Rantanen scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Rantanen ended a four-game goal drought with the tally. He had five assists in that span, and he continues to click extremely well with Wyatt Johnston on the Stars' top line. Rantanen is up to 11 goals, 34 points, 70 shots on net, 20 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 26 outings this season.