Rantanen scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists, went plus-2 and added six PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

One of Rantanen's two helpers came on the power play. The 29-year-old has three goals and seven helpers during his five-game point streak. He's also been an unlikely source of PIM this season with a league-leading 65 to go with his 13 goals and 38 points across 28 outings. Rantanen's playing with an edge, and as long as he can make sure the puck's the only thing crossing the line, he has plenty of multi-category appeal moving forward.