Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

One of Rantanen's helpers was on a Roope Hintz power-play goal late in the first period, which was the game-winner. The 28-year-old Rantanen has produced two goals and five assists during his four-game point streak, a span in which he's also gone plus-6. The top-line winger is at 31 goals, 50 helpers, 199 shots on net, 43 hits, 41 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 73 contests between the Stars, Hurricanes and Avalanche in 2024-25.