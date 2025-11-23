Rantanen received an automatic one-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

Rantanen violated Rule 23.6 by recording two game misconduct penalties for boarding in his last three contests. He racked up 22 PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary after getting 15 PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders. As a result of his suspension, Rantanen won't play against Edmonton on Tuesday, but he will be eligible to return versus Seattle on Wednesday.