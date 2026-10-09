Rantanen scored a goal on two shots and added three assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Rantanen factored into all four Dallas goals, delivering a dominant offensive performance despite playing a season-low 15:27. The Finnish winger also finished with a plus-3 rating and contributed three points at even strength, helping Dallas control the game without relying heavily on its power play. His chemistry with Wyatt Johnston was particularly productive, as the pair combined for seven points. Rantanen went pointless in the season-opening loss to the Blues, but he's turned things around with six points (two goals, four helpers) in his last three outings.