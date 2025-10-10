Rantanen scored a goal and delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 win over Winnipeg.

Rantanen scored the Stars' first goal of the season with a snap shot just 3:15 into the first period, and he later assisted on the goals scored by Nils Lundkvist and Jason Robertson, with the latter being a power-play tally. Rantanen had 22 points in 18 playoff appearances in 2024-25, and he figures to be one of the primary offensive weapons for the Stars, who need him to be at his best to keep their title window open. Rantanen is playing on the first season of an eight-year, $96 million extension that locks him to the Stars through the 2032-33 campaign.