Rantanen recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Rantanen snapped a two-game pointless drought with this strong showing against the Kings. It was the first time Rantanen had scored since Dec. 5 against the Sharks, but even if he's not scoring at his usual rate, he remains a very productive forward. The star winger has 14 goals and 30 assists in 33 outings this season, and his 44-point haul ranks tied for fourth in the NHL. Only Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini have had more points than Rantanen this season.