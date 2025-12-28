Rantanen scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Rantanen set up Justin Hryckowian's goal in the second period and later added a tally of his own to give Dallas a 3-2 lead in the third period. Even though the Stars lost in the shootout, Rantanen had another excellent performance as the engine that powers the Stars' offense. Rantanen has been highly productive this season, with 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 38 games. He ranks fifth in the league in total points, trailing only Connor McDavid (67), Nathan MacKinnon (61), Macklin Celebrini (55) and Leon Draisaitl (55).