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Rantanen recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Rantanen set up Wyatt Johnston's goal in the first period, and he later came through in the clutch with a deflection that tied the score 4-4 at the 4:28 mark of the third period. Rantanen has played at a high level since returning from a 15-game absence March 28, tallying seven points (two goals, five assists), nine shots on goal, seven hits and three blocked shots in his seven contests since returning to the lineup.

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