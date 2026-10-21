Rantanen scored three goals, including the overtime winner on the power play, on six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins.

Rantanen single-handedly accounted for Dallas' scoring, completing his 11th career regular-season hat trick at 3:52 of overtime. The Finnish winger also posted a season-high mark in shots and extended his point streak to three games. His prominent offensive role should continue generating substantial scoring opportunities, and the numbers back that up, as the star winger has 11 points (five goals, six assists) while logging 20:53 TOI per game in his first nine appearances.