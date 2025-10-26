Rantanen logged two power-play assists, two hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Rantanen's first multi-point effort since Opening Night. The 28-year-old hasn't been bad -- he's been held off the scoresheet just once in eight games, compiling three goals and seven assists so far. He's earned six of those 10 points with the man advantage while adding 19 shots on net, nine hits, six blocks, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating. Rantanen is safely in a top-line role and figures to remain productive on offense throughout the campaign.