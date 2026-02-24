Rantanen (lower body) will be out for a minimum of two weeks, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine on Tuesday.

While an exact timeline for Rantanen's return remains unclear, he should be back before the end of the regular season. He is on injured reserve after getting hurt while representing Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Rantanen sustained the injury in Friday's semifinal matchup against Canada. He has compiled 20 goals, 69 points, 126 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 38 hits across 54 NHL appearances this season.