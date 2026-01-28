Rantanen notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Rantanen set up Matt Duchene on the opening goal. It's been a bit of a quiet stretch for Rantanen -- he had gone without a point in his previous two contests, and he missed two games due to an illness between those outings. For the season, the superstar winger is at 64 points (28 on the power play), 119 shots on net, 38 hits, 79 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 50 appearances.