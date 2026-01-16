Stars' Mikko Rantanen: Strikes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rantanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Mammoth.
Rantanen got the Stars on the board at 2:04 of the third period. The 29-year-old has earned four goals and nine points over eight outings in January, getting on the scoresheet in six of those contests. He's up to 19 goals, 63 points (27 on the power play), 113 shots on net, 37 hits, 24 blocked shots, 79 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 47 games this season.
