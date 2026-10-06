Rantanen scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-0 win over the Sharks. He also added two blocked shots.

Rantanen capped the scoring at 15:22 of the third period, beating Yaroslav Askarov with a wrist shot from the left circle to record his first goal of the campaign. The star winger had been held without a goal through Dallas' first two contests, making Monday's tally a welcome breakthrough as the Stars secured their first victory. Rantanen remains a focal point of the Dallas offense and should continue seeing heavy usage in all situations, meaning his slow start will likely become a distant memory in a few more games given his elite usage rate.