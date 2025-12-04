Rantanen scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Rantanen is on a four-game point streak with two goals and five assists in that span. The 29-year-old winger had the last goal in this contest. He's up to a total of 12 tallies, 35 points, 74 shots on net, 22 hits, 59 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 27 appearances in his customary top-line spot.