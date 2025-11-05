Rantanen recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Rantanen played a huge role in the Stars' comeback, tallying goals in the second and third periods while also setting up the equalizer, courtesy of Miro Heiskanen, late in the final frame. Rantanen has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 13 games this season, and the star winger is up to 17 points (seven goals, 10 helpers) so far. There could be some regression in the scoring column in the coming games, however, as Rantanen is sporting a 21.9 percent shooting percentage -- a figure that's significantly higher than the norm of his 13-year career.