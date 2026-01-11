Rantanen produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

The star winger plucked a puck out of midair on his backhand midway through the third period to give the Stars a 4-2 lead, but the game belonged to the Sharks the rest of the way. Rantanen has eight multi-point performances in the last 12 games, a stretch in which he's erupted for five goals and 19 points, and he sits sixth in the NHL scoring race on the season with 61 points (18 goals, 43 assists) in 44 contests.