Rantanen notched two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.
Both points came in the third period as the Stars put the game away. Rantanen has found a groove with Dallas after a tumultuous stint in Carolina, getting onto the scoresheet in five of the last six games while piling up two goals and nine points.
