Rantanen scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

After helping to set up Jason Robertson for the Stars' first goal just 48 seconds into the second period, Rantanen gave his squad a 3-2 lead midway through the third. It was the 29-year-old winger's 20th goal of the season, a mark he's reached in six straight years, and Rantanen remains on pace for his third career 100-point campaign with 68 points in 53 contests.