Rantanen scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The star winger earned the Stars a point in the standings by tying the game at 3-3 late in the third period, but Rantanen couldn't solve Sergei Bobrovsky in the final round of the shootout. Rantanen has gotten onto the scoresheet in 10 of 12 games as he begins his first full season with Dallas, delivering five goals and 14 points -- including two goals and nine points on the power play.