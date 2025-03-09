Rantanen scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Both of Rantanen's points came on the power play, and he logged 21:56 of ice time. The Stars have typically leaned on their balance as an offense, but with Rantanen in the fold, a move to a top-heavy approach with the top line may be in order, though he also had to pick up ice time after Roope Hintz (upper body) exited the game. Rantanen has earned 28 goals, 72 points (23 on the power play), 180 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 63 appearances with the Stars, Hurricanes and Avalanche this season. The $96 million man is committed to Dallas long term, so Stars fans and fantasy managers alike will hope he's able to get back on track after a rough month-plus with the Hurricanes took some of the shine off of his impressive season.