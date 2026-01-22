Rantanen (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Rantanen continues to deal with an illness and isn't with the Stars ahead of Thursday's matchup, so he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game. However, his status for Friday's home game against the Blues hasn't yet been determined. Rantanen has had a strong start to the season, recording 19 goals, 44 assists, 79 PIM, 37 hits and 35 blocked shots while averaging 20:09 of ice time over 48 appearances.