Stars' Mikko Rantanen: Won't resume skating for 7-10 days
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rantanen (lower body) will not resume skating for 7-10 days, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports Friday.
Rantanen will likely be out at least another two weeks at this point, with a return in the last week or so of March looking most likely if the rest of his recovery is smooth. The 29-year-old has already missed four games and will likely be sidelined for another eight or more. Mavrik Bourque continues to get top-six minutes in Rantanen's absence.
