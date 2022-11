Heiskanen produced an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Heiskanen was credited with the secondary helper on a Ty Dellandrea tally in the first period. Since he returned from a three-game absence, Heiskanen has picked up three assists in two contests. The Finnish blueliner has six points, 21 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-8 rating in eight appearances as he thrives in a featured, all-situations role.