Heiskanen produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Heiskanen has seen even heavier minutes than usual as the Stars deal with a flu bug going through the locker room. It has impacted Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist in particular, with Heiskanen seeing a season-high 29:50 of ice time Wednesday with both of those defensemen, plus Matt Dumba (upper body), sidelined. Heiskanen has nine points over his last 13 games and a total of 15 points, 70 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 31 appearances this season.